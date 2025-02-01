Home

1 February 2025

First Saturday Prayer Group As usual, we gather every first Saturday of the month for prayers at my friend Jane’s house. This Saturday, we celebrated the upcoming 100th birthday of ...
1 February 2025

America Will Change Lord Jesus said, “America is Godless. There are a lot of demonstrations, a lot of catastrophes all over the world, and all is uncertain, but in the ...
30 January 2025

Sweets and Delights in Heaven This morning, the Angel appeared and said, “Come with me. Blessed Mother wants to show you something.” We came to a building and entered, coming ...
19 January 2025

Stay Strong and Be United to our Lord In a vision, I saw bodies of dead people lying on the road due to disasters. Many people will die in the ...
17 January 2025

Pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet Today, as our Prayer Group gathered to pray the Cenacle Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet, Blessed Mother appeared and said, “You know, my children, ...
14 January 2025

Lord Jesus will Purify the Waters of the World This morning, when I was praying the Angelus, Lord Jesus appeared with a gentle smile and said, “Peace be with you, ...
