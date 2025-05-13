2 May 2025

Pope Francis Appears

After Holy Mass, I went to the Chapel to light a candle and to make reparation to our Lord.

As I walked into the Chapel, I noticed the image of Pope Francis on display. A few women were standing in front of the image praying.

I joined them, made the Sign of the Cross, and prayed, “Pope Francis, we miss you, and please pray for us and intercede for us here on earth.”

Suddenly, Pope Francis came alive and spoke to me in Italian, saying, “Valentina! My children, pray for me, and I will pray for you in Heaven, and our Lord Jesus will bless you abundantly.”

Pope Francis was so happy and so joyous. I prayed the Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be for him, and said, “St Peter, the Apostle, pray for us.”

I also asked Pope Francis if he could pray for the new Pope, his successor.