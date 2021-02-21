21 February 2021

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

They Are Planning Much More Evil

During Holy Mass, before the Consecration, our Lord said to me, “Don’t worry about Ash Wednesday and how they distributed the ashes. Don’t dwell on that anymore. It is not important. Think about how much evil they are planning, much worse than not putting the Sign of the Cross on people’s foreheads for Ash Wednesday. They are planning much more evil things to come, and you will experience them. The evil will be coming to the Churches. You will be restricted, and a lot of changes will come. You will be very shocked and surprised.”

“What I want is that you remain steadfast in your faith and be in a state of grace, and to trust Me, so that you can easily understand what is happening.”